Now, scan QR code to buy tickets at 87 railway stations under Hubballi division of SWR

Railway passengers travelling from any of the 87 railway stations under the jurisdiction of Hubballi division of the South Western Railway will now be able to buy general class railway tickets by scanning the QR code for digital payment.

According to a press release from the public relations branch of Hubballi division, the Quick Response (QR) code facility to purchase general class tickets through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters has been introduced across at 102 counters spread across 87 stations.

As the QR code scanners have been installed in UTS counters, the passengers can use the UPI mode of swift payment to buy tickets. Passengers can also purchase unreserved train journey tickets and platform tickets by scanning QR codes through the 23 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) installed at various railway stations in Hubballi division. The ATVMs are standalone touchscreen-based booths which can be used by buy tickets without smartcards. This facility has been introduced at Hubballi and Dharwad railway stations on a pilot basis.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Santosh Hegde, UTS counters have already been provided with QR code scanners to facilitate digital transactions. “This facility will also address the issue of carrying change while buying tickets using cash. After the advent of digital payment, people find it more convenient to pay via this mode,” he said.

Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi division Harsh Khare said the new facility would further push digitalisation and ease of buying tickets. “Payment through QR code facility has been provided across all the shops, food plazas, pay-and-use toilets, and parking lots,” he said.