Now, Satish Jarkiholi’s visits CM’s home district and meets several leaders

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s sudden visit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district Mysuru, where he met several Congress leaders on Tuesday, has further added fuel to speculations about a possible leadership change and his role in such a scenario in Karnataka.

However, Mr. Jarkiholi, a prominent ST leader from north Karnataka, played down the growing speculations and reiterated that Mr. Siddaramaiah would continue at the helm. “The party’s central leadership can respond to questions on whether he will hold the post for a full term of five years,” he said, responding to queries. Meanwhile, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who was also in Mysuru, ruled out the possibility of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation and said that every meeting between Ministers should not be “misconstrued”.

These developments have gained significance in the wake of the Opposition demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, who is facing a probe in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife.

Several meetings

Although Mr. Jarkiholi said he was not a contender for the post of Chief Minister, sources said his recent meeting with AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi followed by a meeting with Dr. Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa — both from the SC community and close confidants of Mr. Siddaramaiah — has given rise to speculations.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah has been reiterating that he cannot be cowed down by the BJP in the MUDA imbroglio, sources said the behind-the-scenes political activities within his close circles are also an indication that he may propose one among them as his replacement for the top post if such a situation arises. “Mr. Siddaramaiah may be keen on having one of his close associates if the need arises,” said a senior leader.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Jarkiholi said Mr. Siddaramaiah would remain Chief Minister. “Whether he will be there as Chief Minister for three years or five years is for the party high command to answer. I can only say he (Mr. Siddaramaiah) will be there as Chief Minister and I will be a Minister in his government,” he said.

Common among followers

Responding to queries, he said there was no need to attach much importance to the sloganeering from his supporters that he would be the next Chief Minister. “It is common for followers to raise slogans that their leader will be the next Chief Minister or the Prime Minister,” he said.

Mr. Jarkiholi met several Congress leaders of Mysuru, including MLAs Anil Chikkamadu representing H.D. Kote, Ravishankar representing K.R. Nagar, and Harish Gowda, Chamaraja MLA. He said he had met the Congress leaders earlier also, but the media had not paid much attention to it while pointing out that Mr. Mahadevappa stayed next to his house in Bengaluru. “When politicians meet, they discuss politics just like businessmen discuss business when they meet, but there is no need to speculate much on the meetings,” he said, adding that they discuss how to strengthen the party.

“I am in Mysuru to watch Dasara festivities. I have come earlier and will keep coming in future also,” he said, adding that he had informed Mysuru district in-charge Minister Mr. Mahadevappa, who had promised to take him around.

