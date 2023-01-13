Now sanctioned plan, NOC not needed for applying for power connection

January 13, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Applying for power supply is set to get easier in Karnataka, with mandatory requirement of documents, such as sanction plan and NOC being done away with.

The changes come with the notification of the Conditions of Supply of Electricity of Distribution Licensees in the State of Karnataka (CoS) (Eleventh Amendment) 2023, and the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (Recovery of Expenditure for Supply of Electricity) (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations, 2023.

Among the major amendments, “built-up area‟ has been changed to mean the sum of the building areas of each of the floors of the building, including the cellar, measured between the external walls as per actuals, with reference to the “plan”, instead of “actual construction or as per the sanctioned plan”.

Documents required from the owner/ promoter/ occupier of multi storied buildings / complexes to register the application for power supply now excludes “NOC issued by the licensee to obtain plan sanction,” as well as the need for a sanctioned plan of the building.

The clause, “In case the applicant fails to produce the plan of the building /complex prepared duly showing the built up area of the entire building, the application shall be rejected,” has been deleted.

For layouts having mixed loads such as residential, commercial, and industrial, instead of having to get the “sanctioning authority to verify the bonafides of the developer and obtain his permanent residential address on the application, which will be verified by the sanctioning authority,” the licensee now only has to obtain the identity and address proof of the applicant.

For LT and HT temporary connections, the clause empowering officers who sanction temporary power supply to renew power supply for a maximum of two years from the date of service, and the need to forward requisition for sanction and extension of power supply for installations having capacity exceeding their powers of sanction to the next higher authority, has been deleted.

The move has been objected to by certain sections, including those who have been fighting against illegal commercialisation of residential areas.

The KERC had notified the Conditions of Supply of Electricity of Distribution Licensees in the State of Karnataka (Tenth Amendment), 2022, on July 1, 2022, wherein the requirement of an occupancy certificate (OC) for power supply for households in Bengaluru had been done away with.

In 2019, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) had started cracking down on consumers without OCs to weed out power connections without the required documents, help the BBMP call out unauthorised constructions, the exercise was also expected to help authorities identify properties constructed below electricity lines.

Diluting regulations

“In the backdrop of the KERC removing the requirement of an OC for power connections, they seem to be further diluting regulations. Thereby, there is a real danger of widespread irregularities, making it easier for unsanctioned and illegal buildings to get power,” said Vijayan Menon, President, Citizens’ Action Forum.

However, the KERC has defended its move and said, “The Commission is of the view that there is a universal obligation on the part of the distribution licensees to supply electricity on request by the owner or occupier of any premises on such terms and conditions as stipulated in the relevant provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 and the regulations framed thereunder. The Electricity Act and the Regulations cannot be used for curbing violations under other laws. For curbing such activities, the concerned authorities have to take suitable actions.”