Now, revenue records on people’s doorsteps

‘Kandaya Dakhale Mane Bagilige’ to be launched today

The State Government will launch a new programme, “Kandaya Dakhale Mane Bagilige (revenue records on the doorsteps)“, on Saturday to provide Revenue Department services to people with no cost.

In Yadgir district, it will be launched with Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal inaugurating the programme in Mudnal village formally by distributing land records to applicants, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said.

A similar programme will be launched in Benakanahalli village in Shahapur taluk, Konal village in Shorapur taluk, Wadagera village in Wadagera taluk, Kodekal in Hunsagi taluk and Kakalawar in Gurmitkal taluk simultaneously where officials will distribute records, Dr. Ragapriya said.

Revenue Department staff will reach the doorsteps of applicants with documents as sought for.

A total of 4,92,977 documents will be distributed to 44,245 families and of these, 1,47,979 are RTCs, 13,668 are land maps and 3,31,330 are caste and income certificates, she said.

She added that if revenue staff are unable to distribute records, the beneficiaries can get them between March 21 and March 26 at the respective nadakatcheries.