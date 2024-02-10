Now public can get their records anytime: KSDB Chairman Prasad Abbayya

February 10, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB) Prasad Abbayya has said that with the implementation of the ’Bhoo Suraksha’ project, the general public would be able to get their records anytime and easily through e-office.

He was inaugurating the digitalisation process of of land records at the taluk, city survey and sub registrar offices at mini Vidhana Soudha in Hubballi on Saturday.

“The State government, with the objective of making the records available to the public easily, has come up with the scheme. Under the project, documents in 31 taluks of 31 districts are being digitalised,” he said.

Emphasising that the State government had effectively implemented the five guarantee schemes, thereby helping the people lead a better life, Mr. Prasad said that the people had to avail the services of agents to get official documents from the government offices. “Now the e-office will make it easy for the public to get their required documents. This will also put an end to the menace of agents,” he said.

MLA N.H. Konaraddi said that now it had become important to digitalise the official documents and make them available to the people easily. With the implementation of the project, people would be able to get the land and survey records easily and these documents could also be easily downloaded on their mobile handsets, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that through ‘Bhoo Suraksha’, the Revenue Department had taken a bold step, which would help the public, particularly the farmers. The project would help the public in getting old documents easily and they would not have to run from one office to another, she said.

MLAs Arvind Bellad and Mashesh Tenginakai, tahsildars Kalagouda Patil and Prakash Nashi and others were present.