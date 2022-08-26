Now, private schools write to PM against corruption in education department

They have accused officials of demanding ‘fixed percentage’ for every work

Quick on the heels of the Karnataka Contractors’ Association writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi making allegations of corruption in the State government, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Managements’ Association (RUPSA) has shot off a letter accusing rampant corruption in the Department of School Education and Literacy.

RUPSA has directly accused Minister B.C. Nagesh, besides department officials, of demanding money for renewal of recognition and providing no-objection certificates to CBSE and ICSE schools, RTE reimbursements, and for carrying out other such administrative functions.

The association has also released an audio document in which a Block Education Officer (BEO) is allegedly heard demanding “commission” to release RTE reimbursement.

At a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday, Lokesh Talikatte, president of RUPSA, claimed, “For the past two years, due to irresponsible behaviour and greed of our Education Minister, private unaided schools are facing unbearable harassment. We brought our plight to the notice of the Chief Minister on several occasions but in vain. The Education Minister is clever enough to manipulate in connivance with department officials. They give scant regard to the Chief Minister’s instructions and throw our appeals into the dustbin. Because of this, thousands of private schools, especially in educationally backward districts such as Bidar, have been left with no option but closure.”

RUPSA representative further said that they had written to the Prime Minister earlier too, but had received no response.

“The BEOs and the Deputy Directors at the districts have fixed percentages for every work and are harassing private school managements. The department renews the recognition every year and no file is moved without a commission or bribe. As there was no solution from the Chief Minister and the Minister for School Education and Literacy, we were forced to write to the Prime Minister. This is the third time we are writing to the Prime Minister and we demand an inquiry into the same and also removal of Mr. Nagesh from the portfolio,” Mr. Talikatte said.

Earlier, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka had written to the Prime Minister making allegations of corruption in the department.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr. Nagesh said, “RUPSA has made baseless allegations against me and the department. Everyone is free to write a complaint against anybody to the PMO. If they have any proof and documents, why didn’t they lodge a complaint till now? We will take necessary action if there is proof.”