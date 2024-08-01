Now, PIL petitions can be filed at Dharward and Kalaburagi Benches of Karnataka High Court

The public interest litigation (PIL) petitions, arising out of the districts within the jurisdiction of the Dharwad and Kalaburagi Benches of the High Court of Karnataka can be now filed in these respective Benches with effect from August 1, but the hearing of these PIL petitions would be held before the designated Division Bench at the Principal Bench of the court in Bengaluru through hybrid mode, said a notification issued by the court on August 1.

The filing counters at the Dharwad and Kalaburagi Benches will now receive the PIL petitions and register and scrutinise them before transferring them to the Principal Bench for hearing, the notification stated.

Till now PIL petitions, even though they arise from districts under the Dharwad and Kalaburagi Benches, were required to be filed only before the Principal Bench as hearing of this category of petitions was assigned to the Division Bench in Bengaluru.

