Now, PhD on D.K. Shivakumar
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has no claims to have the highest degree in education which is PhD or doctorate. But at least he is a topic of a PhD dissertation by a scholar in public administration.
And in the forthcoming 102 convocation of the University of Mysore, Y.N. Ramaya will be awarded PhD for his dissertation titled: ‘Political Dynamism and Development Administration undertaken by Shri D.K. Shivakumar during last 30 years: An Analysis’.
A university release said the research was completed the guidance of Dayananda Mane of the Department of Studies in Public Administration.
