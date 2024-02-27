Now, passengers can use UPI to buy tickets on all NWKRTC buses

February 27, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), which initially started digital payment through UPI on a pilot basis for buying bus tickets, has now extended it to all its 50 depots.

NWKRTC first launched the UPI payment service on buses of Hubballi Mofussil Division for encouraging digital payment and as a solution to the problem of giving back change in cash transactions and also, save time.

As the initiative was well received by the commuters, it was planned to extend the facility to all 50 depots and divisions of the transport corporation. And, on February 2, Tranport Minister Ramalinga Reddy formally launched UPI payment service in Gadag.

According to Managing Director of NWKRTC S. Bharat, the process of bringing all 50 depots of NWKRTC under the UPI payment system was completed on February 2 and now, passengers can make UPI payments on all buses of the corporation.

On an average, 15,000 UPI transactions worth ₹14 lakh are being carried out under NWKRTC and as on date, NWKRTC has collected ₹3.79 crore through 2.59 lakh transactions.

UPI Fortnight

Mr. Bharat has in the release said that to encourage UPI payment on buses, the corporation will launch UPI Transaction Fortnight on March 3.

