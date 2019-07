The city police will launch on Wednesday the ‘one stop service centre’ for women at the Women Police Station in Pandeshwar.

Apart from the help of the police, women coming to the centre will get legal, medical and counselling support. Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said the centre will be run by personnel from the women station. Services of some advocates, doctors and counsellors will be employed, he said.

The centre will be inaugurated by women police, Mr. Patil said.