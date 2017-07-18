Now, more seats in minority colleges for State students

The Medical Education Department has decided to reserve more seats in minority colleges for domicile students from Karnataka.
The move took place after the Karnataka Medical Students’ and Young Doctors’ Association protested on Monday in front of the KEA office demanding reservation for students in the State after the advent of the NEET.
While 25% of the seats in minority colleges are government quota seats, 20% is reserved for NRI and management quota. Of the remaining seats that fall under the institutional quota, 66% seats are allotted to minority students and 34% for all India quota students. But now, the department has decided to reserve half of the 34% seats for State students.
Bharath Kumar D., president of the association, said they were glad that their efforts had yielded results.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor