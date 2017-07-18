Karnataka

Now, more seats in minority colleges for State students

Long wait: Medical aspirants and their companions, who came for verification of NEET documents, outside a public toilet near the KEA premises in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Medical Education Department has decided to reserve more seats in minority colleges for domicile students from Karnataka.

The move took place after the Karnataka Medical Students’ and Young Doctors’ Association protested on Monday in front of the KEA office demanding reservation for students in the State after the advent of the NEET.

While 25% of the seats in minority colleges are government quota seats, 20% is reserved for NRI and management quota. Of the remaining seats that fall under the institutional quota, 66% seats are allotted to minority students and 34% for all India quota students. But now, the department has decided to reserve half of the 34% seats for State students.

Bharath Kumar D., president of the association, said they were glad that their efforts had yielded results.

