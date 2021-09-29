Now, medical students can do PG course at Central Hospital

HUBBALLI

Medical students from the region, who want to pursue post-graduation in medical sciences, now have an option in the form of Central Hospital (Railway) in Hubballi.

The Central Hospital (Railway) located on Gadag Road, Hubballi, has been accredited by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in the specialty of DNB General Medicine (two seats per year).

DNB is a post-graduation course after MBBS, (of three years duration). Through NEET, during all-India level counselling, candidates can now apply for seats in the Central Hospital Hubballi also, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway Aneesh Hegde has said in a press release.

The accreditation is valid for 5 years, and will be reviewed annually by NBEMS.

For classroom teaching (course work), along with in-house resources, there will be a tie-up with Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi.

Senior medical consultants of Central Hospital Shivayogi, MD (Medicine), and Shivkumar, MD (Medicine), have been approved by NBEMS as faculty for the General Medicine PG Programme, the release said.