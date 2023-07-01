Now, law and order police join traffic counterparts to manage motorists at peak hours

July 01, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Since the last week, around 400 law and order policemen have joined hands with their traffic counterparts to manage the traffic at major junctions across the city. The step has been taken to ensure traffic discipline among unruly motorists, and other road users who are endangering the lives of others.

Director General and Inspector General of Police, Alok Mohan, has issued directions to deploy law and order policemen at major junctions during peak hours to assist the traffic policemen.

This will ensure lane discipline, parking of vehicles at the designated places, especially BMTC buses, and right use of pedestrian crossing and skywalks .

This exercise will reduce the burden of traffic policemen who can focus on their assigned task of traffic management and taking care of the violations, a police officer said .

Review meeting

On Saturday, Mr. Alok Mohan attended the crime review meeting and interacted with the officials about the progress. The city police have been given deadline to minimize congestion at major junctions . There are also plans to deploy home guards to assist the traffic policemen at the junctions.

In instances where criminal incidents occur, like chain snatching and pickpocketing, the presence of law and order police will not only help to act on time but also prove as a deterrent, Mr. Alok Mohan said.

