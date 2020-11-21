Now, Jains seek development corporation

Bengaluru

21 November 2020 01:14 IST

Now, it is the turn of the Karnataka Jain Association to request the State government to establish a Jain development corporation for the welfare of the community members in the State.

In a press note, B. Prasannaiah, president of the association, has said that lakhs of Jains settled in north Karnataka and Belagavi depend on agricultural activities and farm labour.

“There is an imminent need for constituting a Jain development corporation for welfare and uplift of Jains in Karnataka,” he said.

The association demanded allocation of ₹100 crore for the corporation for taking up welfare activities. It has submitted an appeal to the Chief Minister seeking a grant of ₹500 crore for the welfare of Jains, the note stated. “We are still awaiting the outcome for this,” it stated.

“We are now hopeful that our ardent wish for establishment of a Jain development corporation will be expedited,” it said.

The government recently established Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation and Maratha Development Corporation for the welfare of the respective communities.