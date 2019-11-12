Now it’s the turn of poultry farmers to oppose Centre’s plan

Poultry farmers in the State are up in arms against the Centre’s proposal to reduce import duty on chicken legs imported from the U.S.

The poultry industry, which is still recovering from the severe shortage of maize it faced in the last couple of months, has launched an online petition ‘Save Indian Poultry Farmers’ as part of its campaign against the move to reduce import duty on chicken legs from the U.S.

On account of the “worst phase” of maize shortage this year, the industry suffered losses as they were forced to reduce production and sell at prices less than the cost of production, said Sushanth Rai B., president of Karnataka Poultry Farmers’ and Breeders Association (KPFBA).

“We had to sell chicken at the prevalent price even though we had incurred loss as we couldn’t keep the full-grown broilers and continue feeding them while waiting for better prices,” said another representative from KPFBA.

Now, the Centre’s proposal to substantially reduce import duty on U.S. chicken legs from the existing 100% as part of the Tariff Rate Quota regime will deliver a body blow to the poultry sector, Mr. Rai said.

Though most of the chicken legs imported from the U.S. cater to the multinational food chains serving chicken dishes in India, KPFBA fears it will have a cascading effect on the poultry sector as a whole.

In the online petition addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the KPFBA has said the indigenous poultry industry uses locally produced maize and soya, priced much higher than the Genetically Modified (GM) corn and soya grown in the U.S. which is used as feed for chicken.

Hence, the cost of production in India is much higher than the U.S., the KPFBA argued. If the poultry sector is hit, it would have a ripple effect on the Indian economy, it warned, adding that the industry employs more than 3 lakh poultry farmers, besides 20 lakh skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labourers employed either directly or indirectly.