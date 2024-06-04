Now, it is Kharge supporters’ turn to celebrate as Doddamani defeats Jadhav in Kalaburagi

Congress candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani emerged victorious by defeating incumbent BJP MP Umesh Jadhav in the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency with a margin of 27,205 votes.

Mr. Doddamani polled 6,52,321 votes and Mr. Jadhav secured 6,25,116 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Hucheshwara Wathar Gour occupied the third place with 7,888 votes.

As the results were announced after 21 rounds of counting at the counting centre in Gulbarga University on Tuesday, Congress activists celebrated the victory with a sense of “avenging” Congress veteran M. Mallikarjun Kharge’s defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by the BJP candidate.

After winning 11 general elections in a row (nine Assembly and two Lok Sabha), Mr. Kharge suffered a massive defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on his home turf by his loyal follower-turned-rival Mr. Jadhav by a huge margin of 95,452 votes. It was his first electoral defeat in his 47 years of political journey that steadily commenced with a spectacular victory in the Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency in 1972.

This time, Mr. Kharge decided to field Mr. Doddamani, his son-in-law, to take on Mr. Jadhav. Addressing an election rally in Kalaburagi on April 12, 2024, the senior Congressman termed his 2019 defeat as a result of deception and called upon the people to “avenge” it by electing Mr. Doddamani.

Though Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Mr. Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge said that there is no question of revenge, it did not prevent Kharge’s followers from celebrating the victory in that mood.

“It is a democracy and the question of revenge doesn’t arise. People elected them [BJP] in the last elections with great expectation but the BJP did not meet them. People have blessed us this time and we will work hard to meet their expectations. It is a victory for development. Mr. Kharge is in Rajya Sabha, Mr. Doddamani will be in the Lok Sabha and I am in the State Cabinet and we all three will work hard for the development of Kalaburagi,” Priyank Kharge told mediapersons after the results were declared.

While the Congress was riding on the development initiatives of Priyank Kharge and welfare programmes of the Congress government in the State such as the guarantee schemes, the BJP is, as it was in 2019, heavily dependent on the Modi wave.

The Congress went to the election by showing what it had done and what it would do, if voted to power, for Kalyana Karnataka in general and Kalaburagi in particular, and the BJP stuck to its aggressive Hindutva plank.

The Congress talked about how the five guarantee schemes helped the poor and middle class in improving their standard of living but, the BJP continued to talk about the Ram Mandir.

The Congress showed its Kalaburagi-specific development initiatives such as the ESIC Hospital, airport, Jayadeva hospital, Central University of Karnataka, Rail Coach Factory, expansion of highway network and many more, while the BJP talked about the abrogation of Article 370, triple talaq and other issues that were not directly connected with the constituency.

The people, however, chose what they wanted.

