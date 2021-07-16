Now, ‘holige’ made from cocoa beans

MANGALURU

16 July 2021 23:56 IST

‘CAMPCO authorities have come forward to offer expertise to improve the product’

Cocoa beans have now found a new value addition in the form of ‘holige’ or ‘obbattu’ (sweet flatbread).

The value addition is the result of a joint initiative of Venkatramana Punacha, near Vitla, and Srikrishna Shastri of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada.

Cocoa beans are widely used as the primary raw material for making chocolates, beverages, and confectionery products, among others.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Punacha told The Hindu that of the 450 ‘cocoa holige’ made by them since Thursday, 75 had been sold. They made the ‘holige’ using the flour of dry cocoa beans after frying and peeling them. After the product was shared on social media, he got many queries on preparing it from people in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Raichur, Kasaragod (Kerala), and parts of Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Shastri, who gave the idea and came up with the recipe, said sugar and not jaggery was used for preparing the ‘holige’. Jaggery can also be used, he added. He said he thought of using cocoa beans for the recipe as ‘holige’ is also made using pineapple, carrot, and dates by deviating from the traditional recipe.

Devi Prasad of Punacha, who tasted the product, said some more research and development was required to further enhance its quality by addressing the issue of cocoa butter prevailing in the dry beans. “Its texture is very smooth and some more sweet will have to be added,” he said. Considering the high price of dry cocoa beans, this ‘holige’ should cost more than other varieties, Mr. Prasad said.

Mr. Punacha said the authorities of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, had come forward to offer their expertise to address the issue of cocoa butter.

Cocoa is mainly grown as an inter-crop in arecanut plantations in Karnataka and Kerala. It is also cultivated in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Directorate of Cashew and Cocoa Development, Karnataka’s cocoa production from 14,134 hectares stood at 3,542 tonnes during 2019–20.