Now, Governor seeks report on works taken up by MUDA on CM’s ‘oral instructions’

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought a report from the State government on a complaint that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had taken up works amounting to ₹387 crore in violation of rules in Varuna and Srirangapatna Assembly constituencies, allegedly on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s oral instructions.

The Governor’s letter dated September 5, 2024 to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has cited an August 27, 2024, representation submitted to him by P.S. Nataraj from Mysuru, alleging that these works had been taken up by MUDA in violation of Section 15 and 25 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act, 1987.

Previous case

Mr. Gehlot’s letter comes close on the heels of his decision to accord sanction for an investigation against the Chief Minister over the allotment of multiple sites by MUDA to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, under the 50:50 scheme.

The Karnataka High Court has completed the hearing on a petition filed by Mr. Siddaramaiah challenging the legality of the Governor’s order for investigation against him in the MUDA site allotment case and has reserved its orders.

In two constituencies

The works referred to in Mr. Nataraj’s complaint had been taken up in Varuna Assembly constituency, represented by Mr. Siddaramaiah himself, and the adjoining Srirangapatna Assembly segment in neighbouring Mandya district, represented by Congress leader Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda.

In his complaint to the Governor, Mr. Nataraj, a retired MUDA employee, alleged that a decision in this regard had been taken despite non-availability of funds with the authority.

Alleging that MUDA had misused its power, Mr. Nataraj urged the Governor that a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation be conducted into it.

“Since the allegation is serious, it is directed to look into the matter and submit the detailed report along with documents at the earliest,” the Governor said in his letter to the Chief Secretary.

