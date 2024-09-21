Now, Governor seeks Kempanna Commission report on denotification of 541 acres at Arkavathy Layout in Bengaluru

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought from the State government a report of the Kempanna Commission, which probed into the alleged illegal denotification of 541 acres at Arkavathy Layout in Bengaluru. The commission had submitted its report to the State government in 2017 during the first term of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Sources in the State government said that Mr. Gehlot has written to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and sought the report and subsequent developments in the matter.

Earlier cases

Mr. Gehlot’s letter comes close on the heels of his decision to accord sanction for an investigation against the Chief Minister over the allotment of multiple sites by MUDA to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, under the 50:50 scheme. The Karnataka High Court has completed the hearing on a petition filed by Mr. Siddaramaiah challenging the legality of the Governor’s order for investigation against him and has reserved its orders.

Earlier this week, Mr. Gehlot sought a report from the State government on a complaint that MUDA had taken up works amounting to ₹387 crore in violation of rules in Varuna and Srirangapatna Assembly constituencies, allegedly on Mr. Siddaramaiah’s oral instructions.

Back in 2017

The present case, on which Mr. Gehlot has sought details, pertains to 2017, when Justice H.S. Kempanna Commission submitted its report to then Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Khuntia.

Justice Kempanna submitted the 1,861-page report on all aspects of complaints received about the alleged irregularities in development of the Arkavathy Layout. The government has not tabled the report in the State Legislature.

Sources said that officials of the Urban Development Department (UDD) have given the report and other files related to the denotification to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio. According to reliable sources, the report attributed the alleged irregularities to lapses on part of some of the middle and lower rung officials of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and UDD.

Furore in Legislature

The commission was established in August 2014, after the Opposition BJP in both the Houses of the State legislature alleged corruption in the process. The BJP had sought a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

A few days ago, former Minister and BJP MLC C.T. Ravi wrote to Mr. Siddaramaiah to make public the Kempanna report on denotification of lands in the city.

