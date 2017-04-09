Now, Gol Gumbaz becomes an attractive habitat for peacocks

The historical Gol Gumbaz in the city is not just attracting tourists, but now it has become an attractive habitat for the national bird: the peacock.

Visitors can see these beautiful birds roaming freely in the garden on the western side of the Gol Gumbaz primarily in early morning and in the evening.

Known for their shy nature, they prefer only morning and evening hours as this is the time when visitors are limited.

Amateur photographer, Raju Dhavalagi, says that he has noticed dozens of peacocks silently moving and feeding on insects and left-overs by visitors in the garden.

“These birds have found shelter in bushes and thick vegetation adjacent to nursery on the western side of garden. Between the famous Hashimpeer shrine and the nursery, there is vast open area which has thick vegetations. This place is good to lay eggs stay covered which the birds have made their home,” he said.

He said that he noticed that often stray dogs create trouble for these birds.

Ramesh Kattimani, a chemist who is regular jogger in the Gol Gumbaz garden, says that he has found the peacocks moving in flock just before the sunrise.

“It is fascinating to see these fabulous birds in the middle of the city. The dawn is always good to enjoy but when you get to see such lovely creatures in the morning, it makes the day even pleasant,” he said.