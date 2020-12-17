Now, get MUDA approval for building plans within a day

Minister S.T. Somashekar launching ‘Namma Mane, Namma Licence’ programme in Mysuru on Thursday. H.V. Rajeev, MUDA chairman, and L. Nagendra, MLA, are seen.

MYSURU

17 December 2020 22:47 IST

‘Namma Mane, Namma Licence’ initiative launched for hassle-free sanctions

In a relief to those planning to construct houses, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Thursday launched a new initiative – “Namme Mane, Namma Licence” – that assures approval of building plans within a day.

If documents of the property are clear, then they are assured of the sanction of the licence for constructing their dream house in layouts coming under the MUDA limits.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar launched the single-window over-the-counter service (OTC-S) kiosk on the MUDA premises. MUDA chairman H.V. Rajeev and MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh were present. Applications submitted before 1 p.m. are verified and licence would be issued for building construction if the documents are in order. The list of documents and the fee for the plan approval are available at the kiosk.

Advertising

Advertising

The kiosk, located on the first floor of MUDA office on JLB Road, has a dedicated team of officers and staff who will be overseeing the approval process.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said such an initiative had been launched for the first time in the State. This can be model for other cities to replicate. Such an initiative is not available even in the Bengaluru Development Authority, he claimed.

Those wishing to build their dream houses need not have to run from one pillar to the other as the new initiative has made the approval process hassle free. People need not to have to wait for one-and-a-half months for getting their building plans approved, the Minister said.

“If all documents are in order, the plan can be sanctioned in one day,” the Minister said, adding that this will overcome the difficulties faced by the public in this process.

The Minister announced that MUDA will be freed from middlemen menace and a task force in this regard would be constituted soon.

Warning of action against those who encourage middlemen on the premises, including the staff, he said Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj has issued directions in this connection.

MUDA Township

Disclosing MUDA’s plans of building township on the city outskirts, Mr. Somashekar said plans are afoot to take up vertical development and inspection of suitable locations in the MUDA developed layouts had been done. The MUDA delegation would be visiting Bengaluru soon to study how such projects had been implemented by the BDA. Taking all factors into the consideration and the opinion of the people of Mysuru, MUDA will be taking up the new projects, he informed.