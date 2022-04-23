Now, get Gadag-Betageri, Ilkal saris at Hubballi railway station

Those who can’t go to Gadag-Betageri or Ilkal, in search of the original Gadag-Betageri and Ilkal saris, can now get the same at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Hubballi Railway Station

Those who can’t go to Gadag-Betageri or Ilkal in search of the original ‘Gadag-Betageri’ and ‘Ilkal’ saris, can now get the same at SSS (Sri Siddharoodha Swami) Hubballi Railway Station.

Under the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme, one stall of ‘Gadag-Betageri saris and Ilkal saris’ has been set up at SSS Hubballi Railway station and on Saturday an elderly woman inaugurated the stall in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Arvind Malkhede

This stall at SSS Hubballi station has been set up by Gadag Weavers Producer Company Limited which supports its members by supplying them the raw material required for manufacturing clothes and also procures the finished product and markets them.

Mr. Malkhede said that the ‘One Station One Product’, was announced by the Union Government to promote local artisans, products, and industries. The initiative also aimed promoting local products by making each railway station a promotional and sales hub for the product. It encouraged local craftsmen and artisans to market their products more effectively.

He said under the scheme unique regional products would be displayed and would help local business and supply chains. Under the scheme, a stall of Sandur Lambani Embroidery products was launched earlier at Hubballi station for a period of 15 days and now the stall of Gadag-Betageri and Ilkal saris had been launched, he said.

Mr. Malkhede said that the station was well placed to promote local products. “And as the stall is located at the entrance of station, even non-commuters can also visit the stall and encourage local craftsmen,” he said, making an appeal to all to join hands with Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Hareitha S. said that it had been planned to extend the scheme to 15 railway stations over Hubballi Division and those interested could contact her office in Hubballi for further information.

ADRM Santosh K. Verma, Director of Director of Gadag Weavers Producers Company Ltd. Mahesh Indi and others were present. The stall will operate till May 7.