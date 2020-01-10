Now, fly from Mysuru to Belagavi and Kolhapur

Mysuru will have flight connectivity to two more destinations with effect from January 17, giving another push to air connectivity from the city and bolstering both tourism and industry here. TruJet will introduce a flight connecting Mysuru, Belagavi and Kolhapur, Maharashtra, according to R. Manjunath, director of Mysuru airport.

The flight will depart from Belagavi at 9.35 a.m. and land in Mysuru at 11 a.m. In the return direction, it will depart from Mysuru at 11.20 a.m. and arrive in Belagavi at 12.45 p.m. The same flight will then take off at 1.05 p.m. and reach Kolhapur at 1.35 p.m.

Mr. Manjunath said the flight from Mysuru to Belagavi is under the regional connectivity scheme of the Government of India. Though TruJet will operate from Belagavi to Mysuru and back, the same aircraft will fly to Kolhapur as well and hence the city can claim to have two more destinations covered by air.

It was only last month that flights from Mysuru to Kalaburagi, via Bengaluru, were introduced. There are plans to introduce flights connecting Mysuru to Mangaluru, Coimbatore, Shirdi and Tirupati.