Now, fly directly to Delhi from Hubballi

Air passengers from Hubballi and surrounding areas will now be able to fly directly to Delhi as Star Air, which started operations in Hubballi in January 2019, is all set to launch direct flight services to Delhi in November.

Although Hubballi, earlier had air connectivity to Delhi, there was no direct flight and subsequently, even that was also suspended. Although there was demand for a direct flight to New Delhi, various flight operators had not considered it due to various reasons.

Member of Parliament from Dharwad and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi had taken up the issue with authorities concerned, and now, with the announcement coming from Star Air, a long-pending demand of the air passengers has been met.

Confirming the development, Airport Director of Hubballi Airport Pramod Thakre said that it would be tri-weekly flight service operating from Hindon Airport starting on November 6.

Star Air has already opened bookings for the direct flight service. As per schedule ,the direct flight to Delhi (Hindon) will take off from Hubballi at 1.05 p.m. and will land at Delhi (Hindon) at 3.45 p.m. The flight will take off from Delhi at 4.10 p.m. and reach Hubballi at 6.50 p.m. The direct flight service will be available on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Star Air, promoted by the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is already operating flight services from Hubballi to Belagavi, Bengaluru and Tirupati. The flight services were launched under the Udan scheme of the Union government in January 2019. Now, these flight services are being well patronised with air passengers from various districts of North Karnataka availing themselves of them on a regular basis.

Already, three flight service providers, including Air India, are operating flights from Hubballi airport and this direct connectivity to Delhi will further boost air travel from the region. As of now, those travelling by air are forced to either go to Bengaluru or Goa airports for direct flights to Delhi.