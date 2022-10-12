Now, fly direct to Delhi from Hubballi

People of North Karnataka will have direct access with IndiGo starting its services on November 14

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 12, 2022 19:47 IST

From November 14, people of North Karnataka will be able to fly directly to New Delhi from Hubballi with IndiGo Airlines starting its flight services to the national capital.

In a press release issued from New Delhi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has made the announcement after a meeting with officials of IndiGo Airlines in New Delhi. He has said that it will be a daily flight to the national capital.

As per the release, IndiGo flight (6E 5625) will leave Delhi International Airport at 10 a.m. and land in Hubballi at 12.45 p.m. and in the return direction, it will leave Hubballi at 1.15 p.m. and reach the national capital at 3.45 p.m.

Support our reporting.
IndiGo Airlines has also begun booking for the flight to Delhi.

Mr. Joshi has in the release said that the officials of IndiGo Airlines responded positively to the demand for direct flight to the national capital. Expressing happiness over the development, he has said that with more connectivity to different parts of the country, the region will soon witness overall development.

