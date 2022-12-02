Now, faster outpatient tokens in District Hospital

December 02, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

No more long queues for out-patient registration at the District Hospital in Mysuru as a fast-track registration counter has been introduced for patients’ convenience.

It is the second such e-counter launched in Mysuru district after the one at taluk hospital in T Narsipur for faster OPD registration.

It would take about 30-45 minutes to get the OP token generated in the government hospitals because of the rush of patients.

“On an average, 400 patients avail OP consultation in taluk hospitals and over 600 patients in the district hospital. By launching the fast-track counters, we can ease the rush and end long queues. Within a few minutes the registration process is done and the patients can consult the doctor as and when their turn comes,” explained District Health Officer K.H. Prasad.

He told The Hindu that the patients can scan the OR code for getting the OP tokens for consultation with the doctors at the respective hospital. A private firm has been assisting the Department of Health in easing OP registration under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for preventing long queues in hospitals and the representatives of the firm will be present at the counters for assisting the patients for faster registration, the DHO said.

Patients with smartphones and Aadhaar numbers can scan the QR code and get the OP tokens. Within four steps, the tokens can be generated and the patients will get assistance at the counters, Dr. Prasad said. The counter at the district hospital was launched on Thursday.

In the days ahead, under the ABDM, the patients’ records will be updated in the software and the doctors can just browse the system for patients’ data which will be uploaded as and when the consultation happens. These are among the benefits of e-health which is being introduced, he said.