Now, fake appointment racket in Social Welfare Department

Bengaluru

Worried over the incidents of fake appointments in the department, Dayanand K.S., Commissioner, Social Welfare Department has filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police seeking a detailed probe.

In his complaint, he said that people are creating fake appointment letters and issuing it with signature and seal of the authorities concerned. This is to tarnish the image of the department and cheating members of the general public, which needs to be investigated to ascertain those behind the racket.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown people on Sunday charging them under forgery for the purpose of cheating.