Now, extreme heat forcespeople to stay indoors

26 May 2020 19:17 IST

North Karnataka is reeling under extreme and blistering heat wave conditions because of soaring temperature. Vijayapura district, in particular, is breaking the record with temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius in some parts.

According to Natural Disaster Management Centre report, Almel town of Indi taluk recorded the highest 45.3 degrees Celsius on May 24, while other parts of the district have recorded 42 degrees Celsius.

This is believed to be the highest temperature the district has recorded so far. During last May, the highest temperature recorded was 43 degrees Celsius.

While Vijayapura is setting new records, Chincholli taluk in Kalaburagi recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius on May 23, according to the centre.

The centre said that in most of the northern districts of the State, temperature has increased by 1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius this year.

According to officials of the Agriculture Research Station here, the temperature reached 42 degrees in the first week of May itself. Normally, it reaches this level in the third week of May.

The officials, however, believe that it is a good sign as they say that the high heat levels during May often leads to better monsoon which will help kharif sowing.

They also cautioned that more than average pre-monsoon rainfall could weaken monsoon.

Meanwhile, the increasing temperature is making life miserable, mainly for those living in houses with tin roof.

Power disruption is only adding to the woes of the people.

People are trying to stay home till around 4 p.m. to stops themselves from getting exposed to harsh sunlight. Though the State government has announced several relaxations in lockdown protocol, extreme heat is forcing many to stay indoors.

The officials forecast that the heat wave would continue for some more days. They advised people to stay home and avoid spending more time under direct sunlight.