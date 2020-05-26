Karnataka

Now, extreme heat forcespeople to stay indoors

North Karnataka is reeling under extreme and blistering heat wave conditions because of soaring temperature. Vijayapura district, in particular, is breaking the record with temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius in some parts.

According to Natural Disaster Management Centre report, Almel town of Indi taluk recorded the highest 45.3 degrees Celsius on May 24, while other parts of the district have recorded 42 degrees Celsius.

This is believed to be the highest temperature the district has recorded so far. During last May, the highest temperature recorded was 43 degrees Celsius.

While Vijayapura is setting new records, Chincholli taluk in Kalaburagi recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius on May 23, according to the centre.

The centre said that in most of the northern districts of the State, temperature has increased by 1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius this year.

According to officials of the Agriculture Research Station here, the temperature reached 42 degrees in the first week of May itself. Normally, it reaches this level in the third week of May.

The officials, however, believe that it is a good sign as they say that the high heat levels during May often leads to better monsoon which will help kharif sowing.

They also cautioned that more than average pre-monsoon rainfall could weaken monsoon.

Meanwhile, the increasing temperature is making life miserable, mainly for those living in houses with tin roof.

Power disruption is only adding to the woes of the people.

People are trying to stay home till around 4 p.m. to stops themselves from getting exposed to harsh sunlight. Though the State government has announced several relaxations in lockdown protocol, extreme heat is forcing many to stay indoors.

The officials forecast that the heat wave would continue for some more days. They advised people to stay home and avoid spending more time under direct sunlight.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 7:20:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/now-extreme-heat-forcespeople-to-stay-indoors/article31679885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY