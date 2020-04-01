Now, doorstep delivery through WhatsApp

The district administration has arranged for the supply of essential commodities to people at their doorstep through WhatsApp as part of the plan to see that maximum number of people remain indoors and avoid venturing out.

Accordingly, people will be supplied groceries and other essential items from Reliance Fresh, More, Vishal Mart, Fresh Box and other kirana shops too. Already, the process of delivering vegetables and fruits to respective layouts and colonies is in vogue.

This new step is expected to help further mitigate the number of customers in the market.

A team of officials comprising NWKRTC Divisional Controller Ganesh Rathod, HDMP Commissioner Suresh Itnal and Food & Civil Supplies Joint Director Sadashiv Mirji are managing this system.

The people interested in purchasing goods through WhatsApp have to chose the nearest provisions store and save their number on their smartphones. They have to send a WhatsApp message listing all the goods they need and their complete residential address.

The demand list will be met at the earliest. However, the list should have items amounting to atleast ₹100 for a delivery to be made.

These directions were stated in a release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations.