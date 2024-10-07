Now, D.K. Suresh’s meeting with Satish Jarkiholi triggers speculation

D.K. Suresh, former MP, on Monday met Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi at his official residence in Bengaluru, triggering speculations among many. Mr. Suresh, however, claimed that he had met the Minister to discuss development issues related to Kanakapura.

Earlier in the day, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra too called on Mr. Jarkiholi with party leaders from Shivamogga. He said the meeting was to discuss road projects related to Shivamogga.

Earlier speculation

Mr. Satish Jarkiholi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s close aide, had recently met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and Home Minister G. Parameshwara in Tumakuru. His meetings had triggered speculations, at a time when the Opposition is demanding resignation of the Chief Minister who is facing a probe in connection with alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife.

In this context, Mr. Suresh’s meeting with Mr. Jarkiholi has raised curiosity in political circles. On his part, Mr. Suresh maintained that there was no need to read too much into his meeting. “Mr. Jarkiholi is our party leader and an influential Minister. How can the meeting with him be unusual? You can read between the lines if our leaders are meeting Opposition leaders. When we meet our own party leaders, we discuss party affairs and development works,” Mr. Suresh told mediapersons after the meeting. “We discussed development works in Kanakapura.”

Asked about his brother and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, “Mr. Kharge is our national president. As KPCC president, it is his (Shivakumar’s) job to meet him and discuss party affairs.” Asked if there was any discussion about the change of guard in the State, he said, “Mr. Siddaramaiah will complete his term. The MUDA case is in the court and the investigation is on as per court orders. Mr. Siddaramaiah will come out clean in this case.”

‘No fear of ED’

Asked about the need for choosing an alternative leader in case the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said, “The ED can’t arrest him. There is no money involved in the case. Moreover, the sites have been returned to MUDA.“

Responding to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the Congress government will fall on its own, he said, “Mr. Kumaraswamy is a genius. He says one thing in the morning and another at night.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar visited Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu to seek the blessings of Lord Arunachaleshwara.