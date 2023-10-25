Shivakumar frames Vokkaliga turf war with HDK around the ‘Bengaluru dream’

October 25, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 10:43 am IST - Bengaluru

A day after suggesting a possible merger of Kanakapura town in Ramanagara district with Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress Pradesh Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday doubled down on his ‘expansion plan’ saying that the entire Ramanagara district, adjoining the Capital, will be better off if brought under Bengaluru Rural.

“The entire Ramanagara district belongs to Bengaluru. Magadi, Channapatna, Kanakapura and Ramanagara are Bengaluru. We all want our names to be attached to Bengaluru because it is seen as an international city. The entire world sees India through Bengaluru. Why should we lose the opportunity?” the Kanakapura MLA told reporters.

A move that, in all likelihood, will push up land prices in the burgeoning town of Kanakapura while redrawing the political map of Bengaluru district, it has also opened the floodgates of criticism from Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who represents the Channapatna Assembly seat in the district. Mr. Kumaraswamy has called Mr. Sivakumar’s claim a move to protect his own real estate interests.

‘Expansion plan’

Ramanagara, the headquarters of the district with the same name, is about 50 km from Bengaluru city. For administrative convenience, Ramanagara was carved out of Bengaluru Rural in 2007 when Mr. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister — a move that Mr. Shivakumar has often termed as pure “political decision”.

Mr. Kumaraswamy in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said the Vokkaliga-dominated district was formed after “scientifically considering and checking the advantages and disadvantages to the people”.

Although in close proximity to Bengaluru and located on the Bangalore-Mysore Highway, Ramanagara remained largely ignored until the creation of a separate district.

Old-timers claim that Kanakapura residents had to travel 52 km to Bengaluru to access government offices for any work, instead of travelling 25 km to Ramanagara. The creation of a new district earned Mr. Kumarswamy enough goodwill among the local people that allowed him to gain a firm footing in State politics. The same constituency had propelled his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka when he won the election from here in 1994.

However, the latest flashpoint, those closely observing the developments say, is just an extension of the long-drawn turf war between the two Vokkaliga bigwigs.

An old rivalry

The two leaders are already engaged in a battle of supremacy over Vokkaliga leadership. A large part of the political action in Karnataka traditionally revolves around wooing the dominant land-owning Vokkaligas, the second-biggest community — with 15% of the State’s population — after the Lingayats (17%).

Those close to the Deputy Chief Minister claim that the frequent attacks from JD(S) stem from its frustration of losing ground among the Vokkaligas, its largest support base, and being out of power.

‘Existential crisis’

They also believe that the JD(S) is facing an existential crisis and a possible loss of base after its latest alliance deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Shivakumar led the Congress to a victory in 30 of the 61 seats in the Old Mysuru region, which is home to seven districts with a significant share of the Vokkaliga vote in the Assembly election held in May. The traditional bastion of the JD(S), however, elected only 19 MLAs from the party — an all-time low for the JD(S).

Among the barrage of allegations, Mr. Sivakumar’s rivals have often accused him of being involved in murky deals involving land parcels coming under the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor that passes through Ramanagara district.

The JD(S) has also accused him of hijacking the medical college allotted to Ramanagara and instead taking it to his hometown Kanakapura.

Mr. Shivakumar has now challenged his bête noire to come for a debate on a TV channel of his choice or on the floor of the Assembly to settle “old scores”.

In the midst of the raging public spat, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, has refused to react. He said he will discuss the issue with Mr. Shivakumar.