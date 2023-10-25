Now, D.K. Shivakumar proposes renaming Ramanagara as ‘Bengaluru South’ district

October 25, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after his statement on the possibility of villages of Kanakapura taluk merging with Bengaluru triggering a political slugfest, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday spoke of the “Bengaluru identity” of people living in region around the capital. Going a step further, he proposed renaming Ramanagara district as “Bengaluru South” district and said people’s opinion will be sought on it.

Mr. Shivakumar’s remarks came a day after JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, during whose tenure in 2007 Ramanagara district (comprising Channapatna, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, and Magadi taluks) was carved out of Bengaluru Rural district, attacked him for talking of making Kanakapura part of Bengaluru for “real estate reasons.”

World city

“We are all from Bengaluru. We want our name to be still attached to Bengaluru because Bengaluru is seen as an international city. The entire world is seeing India through Bengaluru. Why should we lose the opportunity, our identity?” Mr. Shivakumar asked, speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday. Asked if there was a timeframe, he said: “When the time comes, people will decide where they should be. I have just left it for a debate. Why should they lose the privilege?”

Mr. Shivakumar challenged the former Chief Minister for an open debate on the issue. He said: “Mr. Kumaraswamy does not know history. He is not from here. Politically, his father (former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda) came here to contest. Ramanagara was a part of Bengaluru, which was later brought under Bengaluru Rural. I congratulate you (Mr. Kumaraswamy) for creating Ramanagara district for administrative convenience.”

Mr. Shivakumar further said, “Kempe Gowda built Bengaluru comprising Hoskote, Devanahalli, Anekal, Channapatna, Doddaballapura, Magadi, Ramanagara, and Kanakapura... I have a blueprint for the development of the region and it is important what our government will do when we are in power.”

Justifying his remarks on the increasing real estate value for properties, he said, “Did you (Mr. Kumaraswamy) not buy property here? I did advise my people not to sell properties. It is my responsibility to protect the livelihood of self-respecting residents of Ramanagara. After COVID-19, many are selling their properties.”

‘Cannot undo it’

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy in a counter-statement, said that it was not possible to undo the creation of Ramanagara. “Ramanagara has ben carved out on scientific basis. Were the new districts of Chickballapur, Chamarajanagar, Yadgir, Koppal, and Gadag among others created without a reason?” he asked.

