Now, controversy over Tipu Sultan in the textbooks

After the BJP government cancelled Tipu Jayanti celebrations earlier this year, there appears to be another controversy brewing. This time, there is a demand before the government to remove from the State syllabus textbooks all references to Tipu Sultan.

MLA for Madikeri Appachu Ranjan has written to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar urging him to remove all lessons pertaining to Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysuru.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ranjan termed Tipu “a fanatic.” “He broke down Hindu temples, changed the names of several areas in Kodagu and converted locals. He should not be glorified,” he contended, adding that he would meet the Minister later this week and explain his point of view.

The MLA has appealed to the government to constitute an expert committee consisting of historians and has said that he would provide all documents to press his demands. He said that he would also meet the Chief Minister and put forth a requisition in this regard and wanted all content related to Tipu removed from all school and college textbooks.

Reacting to the demand, writer Baragur Ramachandrappa, who was part of the textbook revision committee appointed by the previous Congress government said, “Students who need study history need to learn about all rulers. The lessons for high school students are objective and just state information on his life and his contributions. You can have any opinion about Tipu Sultan, but it would be wrong to erase him from history textbooks.”

Minister refuses to comment

Mr. Suresh Kumar refused to comment on the matter. “I have not received any letter and unless I receive it, I will not be able to say anything on the matter,” he said.

The BJP government scrapped Tipu Jayanti celebrations, which had become an annual feature since 2016 when the Congress government was in power.