Now, complaint against man who accused Gonibeedu Police of torture

Hassan:

25 May 2021 11:38 IST

Gonibeedu Police in Mudigere taluk have registered a case against Punith K.L., who had accused a Police Sub Inspector of torturing him and forcing him to drink urine, based on a complaint filed by a woman.

The police registered the case on May 23 on charges of house-trespass, use of criminal force on the woman with the intent to disrobe, causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The complainant alleged that Punith attempted to molest him when she was alone at her house on April 10, 2021. When she raised an alarm, he slapped her and ran out of the house. Later, again he contacted her and threatened that he would circulate her photo and audio clips of his conversation with her among people in the village if she did not cooperate with him. She clarified that she could not file a complaint early due to the lockdown.

Her complaint against Punith was registered a day after his complaint against PSI Arjun Horakeri accusing him of torture was registered. Punith had complained senior police officers that the PSI took him into custody on May 10 and tortured him in the police station.

Following his case, the PSI was suspended and the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Western Range IGP Devajyoti Ray, who visited the Gonibeedu Police Station on Monday, interacted with the staff members and also spoke to Punith, the complainant on the issue. The police officer told presspersons the complaint filed by Punith and the one filed by the lady, would be investigated by the CID. “The CID has collected relevant information from the police station. I have directed the police staff to cooperate with the investigation”, he said.

Allegation

Punith has alleged that the complaint against him was a ploy to divert the attention from his case against the PSI. “Policemen, who want to protect the PSI, have forced the lady to file the complaint against me”, he said.