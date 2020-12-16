Now, call 112 for emergencies

As part of the Union government’s initiative to have a single emergency number – 112, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta on Monday evening launched the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in the city. Mr. Chandragupta flagged off 20 police patrol vehicles to mark the launch of the ERSS in Mysuru.

People in distress can henceforth call 112 to contact the police, fire or for any other emergencies. All the calls made through ERSS will be handled by the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), established in all State capitals and Union Territories. The PSAPs will track the location of the caller and alert the nearest ERSS vehicle through the district or city control room so that help is rushed to callers through GPS, said a statement by the Mysuru city police. Also, the caller will receive an acknowledgement and the number of the ERSS vehicle though SMS.

A total of 20 ERSS vehicles have been earmarked for emergencies in Mysuru and each vehicle will have an official of the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector or Head Constable.

The PSAP and the District of City Control rooms will function 24/7 and the public can contact 112 for emergencies at any time of the day.

Apart from making telephone calls to 112, the general public can even send SMS to 112, email to erss112ktk@ksp.gov.in, log on to www.ka.ners.in, besides sending a request through 112 India mobile app. To activate a panic call, one should click on the power button on the smart phone three times or five times in quick succession. In a feature phone, the callers should long press keys 5 or 9 to activate the panic alert.