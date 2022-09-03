Now, buy platform tickets on UTS mobile app

Hubballi division launches special awareness drive

Hubballi division launches special awareness drive

In a bid to promote UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) on mobile app, Hubballi division of South Western Railway has launched a special drive to create awareness among the railway commuters.

The app has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) through which passengers can book unreserved tickets online.

Already, frequent announcements, display of posters at prominent places have been undertaken at railway stations to educate passengers about the features of UTS app, the procedure to download it and how to use the same.

Now under the special drive, Help Desks for UTS app have also been set up at major stations across Hubballi division to assist the passengers. Information about the app is also being posted in social media. Information pamphlets are also being distributed to the passengers, a release said.

Application can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android Mobiles, Windows Store for Windows Mobiles and Apple Store for iPhone users. Passengers can book unreserved journey, season tickets, and platform tickets using the app.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Co-ordination) of Hubballi Division Hareitha S. said in the release that the app would not only promote cashless transactions, but also ensure hassle free ticketing.

Using the mobile application the passengers can book general tickets from an originating station which is located within 20 km radius of their location.