Now, BMTC bus services to extend till Chickballapur 

March 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

After resistance initially to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) proposal to run city buses to Chickballapur, the management of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has given its consent for extending city bus services.

The BMTC usually has the mandate to provide bus services in the city and areas that fall under the 25-km radius of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). In January, a political appointee in the board of the BMTC from Chickballapur mooted the proposal of extending city bus services to Chickballapur, located 60 km from Bengaluru. Fearing loss of revenue, KSRTC had initially opposed the proposal and later, the matter was referred to the board of the corporation.

As per a letter addressed to G. Sathyavathi, MD, BMTC, by Anbu Kumar, MD of KSRTC, consent has been given to run two AC buses (Vajra services) from the city to Chickballapur. The buses will be operated on a trial run basis.

An official of BMTC said: “The two AC buses will be operated from Majestic to Chickballapur. The distance between two destinations is around 60 km. Once operated, services to Chickballapur are likely to be the longest route operated by the BMTC. As of now, we are operating services to Magadi, which is located 55 km from the city. There is no proposal to run ordinary buses to Chickballapur.”

Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister, who is also an MLA from Chickballapur constituency, said the new bus service is an Ugadi gift for people in Chickballapur. He said the bus service will help daily commuters travelling to Bengaluru.