Now, bird flu scare in Mysuru

After the COVID-19 scare, an alert has been issued in Mysuru district following reports of bird flu cases in Kerala and the authorities of Department of Animal Husbandry here are keeping a close watch on the unusual deaths of birds, including poultry and migratory birds, as a precautionary measure.

In the wake of avian influenza outbreak in the neighbouring State, poultry farms had been kept under close watch besides general surveillance of birds around waterbodies and other places.

‘No need to panic’

“As Mysuru shares its border with Kerala, we have stepped up the surveillance at the check-posts both in the district as well as in Chamarajnagar district. There is no need to panic as there have been no reports of unnatural bird deaths so far,” said Ajit Kumar, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Mysuru.

Dr. Kumar told The Hindu that the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, has directed him to take up the measure of spraying disinfectants on poultry cages and vehicles that supply chicken to Kerala. This exercise will begin from Tuesday at the checkpost at Bavali in the district. Similar steps will be taken at the six checkposts in Chamarajanagar district and three checkposts in Kodagu district.

“We don’t get poultry from Kerala but the poultry products are transported from Mysuru to that State. The spraying of disinfectants will continue until the situation becomes normal in Kerala.”

Dr. Kumar said 15 different samples collected from various poultry farms are sent daily to the IAHVB in Bengaluru for tests. This has been the routine since many years to rule out any infection to the birds.

To a question, he said the death of two migratory birds in Hebbal here was not unnatural and there was no need to worry. “However, we are awaiting reports on the cause of death of two cranes reported from Chamundipuram. So far, no samples had been sent to the Bhopal lab from Mysuru.”

He said his staff had been asked to watch out for birds that are sick or carcasses of birds on the lake premises in and around the city.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru zoo is also on alert over the scare. It houses one of the largest collections of birds and has been taking enough safety measures.

Similar measures had also been taken at the Karanji Lake Nature Park which houses the walk-through aviary, according to the zoo authorities.