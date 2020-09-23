Now, Bengaluru joins Pune, Delhi with over two lakh total COVID-19 cases

With 6,974 new cases, the tally in Karnataka rises to 5,33,850; State sees 83 new deaths

Bengaluru Urban, which is a major contributor to the spiralling cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka, breached the two lakh mark on Tuesday with 3,082 new cases.

With a total of 2,00,728 positive cases, Bengaluru is now the third city in the country after Pune and Delhi to have crossed the two lakh mark.

The number of cases in the capital city started spiralling from the first week of July. From 4,555 cases on June 30, cases rose to 22,944 till July 15. By August 31, the number touched 1,27,336. After this, the city added 49,376 cases to its tally in 15 days taking the total number to 1,76,712. And, in another seven days, the tally crossed the two lakh mark.

In active cases, Bengaluru now is second highest after Pune. With total discharges at 1,58,029, Bengaluru has 39,983 active cases. As many as 4,145 patients were discharged in Bengaluru on Tuesday. With 26 new deaths on Tuesday, the toll in this district rose to 2,715, which is nearly 33% of the State’s total toll of 8,228.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases in the State reduced marginally on Tuesday. With 6,974 new cases, the total number of cases in Karnataka rose to 5,33,850. With 83 new deaths, the toll rose to 8,228. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths. With 9,073 discharges, the total number of recoveries in the State touched 4,32,450. The number of active cases in the State now stands at 93,153. As many as 822 patients are being monitored in the ICUs of various hospitals. As many as 55,707 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 43,38,442 in the State. This includes 15,18,386 rapid antigen tests.