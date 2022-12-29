Now avail paid AC waiting hall facility at Hubballi railway station

December 29, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Railway passengers will now be able to avail the benefits of an air conditioned waiting hall at Sri Siddaroodha Swami (SSS) Hubballi Railway Station on payment of a nominal fee.

According to a release issued by SWR, the paid AC waiting hall was launched on Platform No.1 at SSS and it will be available round the clock.

The hall has various amenities like comfortable cushion seating, high speed internet, a TV for entertainment, tea/coffee and snacks kiosk, newspapers, magazines, a baby feeding room, a train Monitor display, digital clock, toilet, etc.

The entry charges for paid waiting hall service is ₹20 per hour for adults and ₹10 per hour for children. The facility is aimed at providing enhanced comfort and convenience for the passengers while waiting for a train at the station, the release said.