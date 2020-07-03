Now, asymptomatic patients have to be in home quarantine for 17 days

Bengaluru

03 July 2020 23:30 IST

So far, it was 14 days; new quarantine protocol comes into effect today

The State government has increased the number of days for home quarantine, from the existing 14 to 17, for patients who are asymptomatic or have mild cases of COVID-19 and aged below 50. The new guidelines come into effect from July 4.

In the background of rising COVID-19 cases in the State and instances of non-availability of beds, a task-force meeting was held in Bengaluru on Friday and the modified guidelines were issued.

The revised guidelines said that patients will be free to work if they do not show symptoms during the last three days [from the 14th to the 17th day].

Advertising

Advertising

A person having symptoms on these days has to undergo another seven more days of home quarantine, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said. A dedicated person should be asked to take care of the patient and a separate toilet and room is to be arranged him or her. Those aged below 50 [who have any diseases and comorbidities], and are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms have to be shifted to care centres and doctors would monitor their health regularly.

Those aged above 50 and who have moderate symptoms are also to be shifted to COVID-19 care centres. Serious cases will be shifted to a hospital, the Minister said.

Dr. Sudhakar said a centralised monitoring system will be established for allocations of beds in government and private hospitals in the city. This would eliminate the delay in the allotment of beds and ICU facilities. Moreover, patients will be given beds in the respective zones, he said.

Booth-level task forces will be set up across the State for monitoring and surveillance, and providing ambulances. These forces will be five to six members at the booth- or village-levels, and will act as a structural and functional unit of COVID-19.

Lineman or waterman, GP members and volunteers will be members of this force. Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj Department L.A. Atheeq will be the nodal officer for task forces in rural areas.

As many as 8,800 booth-level task forces will be set up in BBMP limits. Officials of the Health Department, the BBMP and volunteers will be members.

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has set up 14 task forces for the overall COVID-19 management in the State. Each one has been assigned the responsibility of overseeing activities such as shifting patients to care centres and designated hospitals, contact tracing, testing, and management of containment zones.

Dr. Sudhakar said testing will be increased from the present 15,000 to 25,000 in the next few days.

Shalini Rajneesh, senior IAS officer, will be appointed as nodal officer for establishment of the testing centres, he said.