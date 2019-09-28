Now, Anil Lad set to jump ship from Congress to BJP

Congress leader and former MLA for Ballari Anil Lad has expressed his desire to quit the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Thursday night, he posted a message in the Brucepet Block Congress WhatsApp group expressing his desire and seeking the opinions of the party cadre. His message triggered a heated debate in the party circles, with many of his followers and party workers appealing to him to stay in the Congress.

On Friday morning, he made his stand clear to a few journalists by stating that he was indeed going to quit the Congress as he had been “consciously sidelined” in the party. “I am fed up with group politics in the Congress. I am being consciously sidelined in the party to the extent that even my name and photo are avoided in banners and pamphlets printed for party programmes,” he said, and added that he would join the BJP “unconditionally” and as a party worker.

Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, Mr. Lad confirmed his decision. “Nobody is taking me into account in the Congress. It is too late to make any reconciliation in the party. There is no use to blame anybody now. I have already discussed my decision with BJP leader B. Sriramulu. He will take me to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday. We will also meet B.L. Santhosh [BJP general secretary]. There is no question of rethinking now,” he said.

It is learnt that he had already conveyed his plans to Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.