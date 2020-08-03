Now, an app connecting cashew sector in the country

Now cashew growers and other stakeholders across the country can have an interactive app on their mobile phones to get updated on the cashew sector.

Developed and launched recently by the Directorate of Cashew Research, under the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, it is available in 11 languages.

It has been developed for Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharastra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Meghalaya. It is available in Kannada, Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Bengali and Garo languages.

According to Mohana G.S., a Senior Scientist at the directorate who designed the app, it can be downloaded from Google Play Store. It has different sections to give comprehensive information on State-wise varieties of cashew recommended for cultivation, nursery management, soil management, plant protection, pruning, intercropping, irrigation, processing of nuts and apples, ultra high density planting, market information, cashew statistics, information on services, training and the like.

“All the information will be updated regularly,” Mr. Mohanatold The Hindu.

A user can place online order for grafts from research stations by going to the ‘planting material’ section. Under the ‘market info’ section one can place the buying and selling requirements. A farmer can seek guidance from scientists under ‘ask expert’ section.

Users can use e-speak button provided throughout the app. This button enables the app to read text for users in different sections. Real-time chatting is available for users under the ‘chat room’ section, Mr. Mohana said.

Technical Information for the app has been provided by scientists of the DCR and scientists from centres of All-India Coordinated Research Project on Cashew in the country. Financial support is provided by the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, through the Directorate of Cashew and Cocoa Development, Kochi.