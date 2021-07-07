Now, AI training data centre in Hubballi

iMerit sets up Centre of Excellence

iMerit, a leading U.S. based data labelling solutions company, in association with Deshpande Foundation, has set up Centre of Excellence for AI (Artificial Intelligence) Training Data in Hubballi. And, on Wednesday a virtual launch programme was organised.

Participating in the virtual programme, CEO and Founder of iMerit Radha Ramaswami Basu said that the company was happy to expand its base to Hubballi and that Hubballi was the perfect city to continue developing highly skilled technical talent of the future.

Through the Hubballi centre, iMerit plans to expand its expert workforce for delivering high quality training data and solutions for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.

Co-Founder of Deshpande Foundation Gururaj Deshpande said that Hubballi was yearning for hi-tech jobs for many years and the launch of iMerit is one of the best opportunities in this direction. Through the partnership, Deshpande Foundation will be providing the opportunity to the youth of rural and semi urban areas of the region, he said.

Mr. Deshpande hoped that this initiative will encourage more hi-tech companies to see Hubballi as their workplace.

Chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) B.V. Naidu said that KDEM has been working towards encouraging and assisting Indian and global IT firms to set up their operations in the State, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities. He said that new clusters, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Mysuru, are emerging as IT hubs in the State.

Entrepreneur Santosh Huralikoppi of NS Infotech, CEO of Deshpande Foundation Vivek Pawar and new recruits of iMerit took part in the symbolic lighting of the lamp to mark the inauguration in Hubballi.

Mr. Huralikoppi and Mr. Pawar hoped that the initiative will go a long way in further propelling Hubballi as an investment destination.

iMerit at present employs around 4,000 employees across 10 centres in India, Bhutan and the United States.