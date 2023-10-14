Now, a business app for Veerashaiva Lingayats

October 14, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A trade body established for the development and welfare of industrialists and businessmen belonging to Veerashaiva Lingayat community residing in Northern districts of Karnataka has now come up with a mobile application for furthering the community’s business interest.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, founder pesident of North Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat Industries and Commerce (NKVLIC) and former president of Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Ramesh Patil said that ‘Business App’ would be formally launched in Hubballi on Monday.

Chairman of VRL Group and former MP Vijay Sankeshwar will launch the mobile application at a function at BVB Bio Tech Hall at Vidyanagar in Hubballi at 4 p.m. KLE Society Director Shankaranna Munavalli and Joint Managing Director of Ashok Iron Group Jayanth Humbarawadi will be guestsMr. Patil said that Veerashaiva Lingayat community accounted for 19% of the population of Karnataka and the community members predominantly resided in the districts of North Karnataka. He said the members were into diverse businesses and industries and contributed a great deal to economy of Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the new industry and trade body was formed with just eight members three years ago and now its membership had crossed over 700 members. The objective of the body was to extend cooperation and hand-holding of other industrialists and businessmen of the community. To achieve this goal, business conferences, workshops, exhibitions and trade fairs and other events would be organised by the association in the coming days to strengthen the business ecosystem within the community, he said.

Mr. Patil said that the new mobile business application would help in better networking among the community members and business development. NKVLIC office bearers Nagaraj Yaligar, Vijaykumar Patil, Girish Kulkarni, G.G. Dyanagoudra were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.