Novelist Na. D’Souza reveals death threat at Kannada Sahitya Parishat meet

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 25, 2022 12:59 IST

Noted writer and novelist Na. D’Souza received two letters threatening him with death a couple of months ago. The writer revealed this at a meeting convened by the Sagar unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat on Sunday October 23.

Mr. D’Souza received two letters posted in Davangere a couple of months ago. “The person, who has not mentioned his name, told me to change my writing and my views. He threatened me with death if I refuse to budge. I have kept the letters with me,” he said.

The writer said the letters represent the situation where a writer cannot write or speak what he thinks. “This is not good for literature. When a writer receives such letters, one has to worry, as the writer is also part of society and he too has dependents. This is a bad situation,” he said.

The writer had not brought the letters to the notice of police. “I did not want to inform the police,” he said.

A person, who identified himself as Sahishnu Hindu (tolerant Hindu), is said to have sent the letters. The same person earlier wrote similar letters to many writers in Karnataka.

