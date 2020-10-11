Novelist Bhyrappa receives Shivaram Karanth award

Noted novelist S.L. Bhyrappa was on Saturday conferred the prestigious Dr. Kota Shivaram Karanth Huttoora Prashasti-2020 at a function here. The award has been presented in memory of the late Jnanpith award winner Kota Shivaram Karanth annually since 2005.

Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary presented the award to Dr. Bhyrappa, the recipient of the Saraswati Samman award.

The Kotathattu Gram Panchayat, Kota, the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Trust, Udupi, and the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Huttoora Prashasthi Prathistana, Kota, jointly organised the award presentation.

Minister in charge of Mysuru S.T. Somashekar, MP for Mysuru Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, and representatives from Kota, Udupi district, were present.

Dr. Bhyrappa spoke about Dr. Karanth in his speech after receiving the award. In the wake of COVID-19, the award presentation, which usually takes place at Kota, the birthplace of Karanth, was held in Mysuru, Mr. Poojary said.

The award presentation coincided with the birth anniversary of Karanth.