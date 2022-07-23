Notorious rowdy arrested in Bengaluru

The K.G. Nagar police on Saturday arrested notorious rowdy ‘Kulla’ Rizwan who has over 20 criminal cases pending against him and was on the run. The accused was wanted in an NDPS case and was on the run and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him.

The police arrested him in Shivamogga where he was hiding. According to the police, Kulla Rizwan was running a gang that had been threatening people in Bengaluru South creating a fear psychosis and also trying to eliminate his arch rivals Cycle Ravi and Bakery Raghu for control over the area.

Rizwan’s name cropped up during an NDPS case in which the police caught a gang transporting marijuana in a car to sell it to their clients on his behest. Since then Rizwan had been on the run.

During the course of investigations, the police found that Rizwan’s associate allegedly murdered a 26-year-old youth on NICE underpass over a trivial row. The victim allegedly passed a comment on the rowdies and underworld at his birthday party celebration last Sunday. Investigations are on.