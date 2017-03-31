Karnataka

Notify Kappatagudda, says NCPNR

National Committee for Protection of Natural Resources (NCPNR) has urged the State government to initiate immediate steps to declare the Kappatagudda hill ranges in Gadag district as a reserved conserve.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, NCPNR founder-president S.R. Hiremath said that even after the High Court decision, the government was vacillating over issuing a notification.

The government’s attitude leads to doubts that it was not willing to honour people’s sentiments for certain obscure reasons, he said. Expressing unhappiness over Gadag district administration delaying statutory formalities, Mr. Hiremath said the very conduct of Minister in-charge of the district H.K. Patil shows that he and the government had succumbed to pressure tactics by vested interests.

